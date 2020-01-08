Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce plans to 'step back' from royal roles and become 'financially independent'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their intention to move away from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in a statement they are working towards becoming "financially independent" and create a new role away from public life.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the statement said.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

The couple said they will split their time between the UK and North America, fresh from a six-week trip to Canada. They said the decision was made in order to raise their baby son Archie "with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

Online Editors