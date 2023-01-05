Prince Harry has reportedly claimed in his new book that his brother William physically attacked him in an argument over the Duke of Sussex’s marriage to Meghan Markle.

The bombshell claim has been made in an extract of his upcoming autobiography Spare, which was leaked to The Guardian, on Wednesday evening.

In it, Harry reportedly claims that the physical altercation took place at his London home in 2019 when his brother grabbed him by the collar, ripped his necklace off and “knocked” him to the ground.

Harry writes that during the argument that preceded the incident, William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”, which the prince says was a “parrot[ing of] the press narrative” about his wife.

In the book, he says that William came to see him at Nottingham Cottage, where Harry was living at the time.

Harry says that the pair argued about the situation, with William claiming he was trying to help his younger brother.

“Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?” Harry writes he replied to his brother.

Harry said that his brother was angry and swore at him, and because he was scared, Harry went into the kitchen with William following him.

Harry writes that he gave his brother a glass of water and said: “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”

He then explained the alleged attack, writing: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry writes that William told him to fight back, but Harry refused, and William left before returning “looking regretful, and apologised”.

Harry claims in the book that the incident left him with visible “scrapes and bruises” on his back.

The newspaper said it was able to obtain a copy of the book, which is due out on January 10, despite “stringent pre-launch security around the book”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report