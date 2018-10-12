Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show once again on cousin Princess Eugenie's big day
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are already old pros at bridal party duties.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's adorable children - aged five and three respectively - are appearing in their fourth wedding over the last year, which is especially impressive when you remember that most people don't even attend four weddings in a 12-month stretch, let alone play a role in them.
Today, they joined their cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, following nearly an identical route to the one which they took at their uncle Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May.
Charlotte took a little tumble while making her way to the venue, while George and his cousin Savannah Phillips looked as if they were up to mischief at the back of the chapel.
They were joined by other children of Eugenie's close friends including Savannah and Isla Philips, the daughters of Autumn and Peter Phillips, Mia Tindall, the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall, Maud Windsor, the daughter of Lady Frederick Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor, and Theodora Williams, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' daughter.
On the other side, Louis de Givenchy joined George in pageboy duties. Eugenie chose her sister Princess Beatrice as her maid of honour, as expected, while Jack's brother Thomas appeared by his side as best man.
While Kate is usually on hand to corral the children into the chapel, this time, the responsibility was given to Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.
