Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show on balcony of Buckingham Palace
Princess Charlotte is a one woman show.
At nearly three years old, she has already mastered the paparazzi, after becoming an overnight sensation with her scene-stealing behind the shoulder wave to photographers, a move she debuted on the steps of the Lindo Wing to meet her new baby brother in April; but had perfected at St George's Chapel before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
It's been an unusually busy few months for the British royals, whose roles are equal parts passions projects and hand-shaking duties, but with a new baby, a royal wedding and another one on the way (everyone forgets poor Princess Eugenie), Britain's Queen Elizabeth's birthday celebrations are even more jubilant.
While thousands have lined the streets of London to wish her their best, they're also being treated to a fresh appearance by newlyweds Meghan and Harry, fresh from their honeymoon, and Kate Middleton, who is making a rare public appearance during her maternity leave.
They even decided not to share a new picture of Charlotte on her birthday because it came so soon after Louis' arrival and they didn't want to risk overexposing their children, and opening the door to any invasions of privacy as they do their best to raise them as normally as possible.
Most of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren seem devoted to her and George and Charlotte, as expected, stole the show alongside their adorable cousins.
The Trooping The Colour, which marks the British monarch's birthday, is often the setting for a guaranteed appearance for the royal babies, but today was all about the new Duchess of Sussex as it was Meghan's debut in one of the biggest dates on the royals' calendar. She chose an off the shoulder Carolina Herrera dress and Philip Treacy hat for the occasion, while new mother Kate wore a pastel blue Alexander McQueen dress and Juliette Botterill hat.
It's unlikely we'll see any more of George and Charlotte soon over the coming months unless they play a key role in Eugenie's wedding, which may just happen - she needs the column inches after all.
Speaking of Eugenie, she also enjoyed a starring role in today's celebrations alongside her sister Princess Beatrice and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
