Prince Charles's old friend describes Meghan Markle and her family as 'frightfully common'

An old friend of Prince Charles and Camilla has described the Markle family as "frightfully common"

Nicky Halsam, an interior designer and sometimes cabaret singer, said it would have been a relief for the British royal family that Meghan's father Thomas didn't walk her up the aisle, describing him as a "huge lump", before praising her mother Doria Ragland.

When asked his thoughts on Meghan and Prince Harry's May wedding, he said: "They’re frightfully common. It would have been awful if that huge lump [Meghan’s father] had been there.

"The royals probably don’t quite know how to deal with them. One person who wasn’t common was her mother."

Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England

Halsam, who counts Charles as a client and was not a guest at the wedding, said he also had an issue with the fit of her Givenchy gown, explaining to the Daily Mail: "I didn’t very much like her dress. It didn’t fit, among other things. It should have been made of thinner stuff, it seemed to be made of concrete."

Designers like Emilia Wickstead and celebrities including Katy Perry also took issue with the fit of Meghan's wedding gown and it's believed the former Suits actress hasn't spoken to her father in a number of weeks as he continues to give media interviews.

"Before the wedding there was a relationship," an insider told the newspaper earlier this month. "He spoke to Harry a lot in the build-up, but since the interview, nothing. He feels shunned.

"He thought they might have had plans to come out to see him by now but he hasn’t heard if there are. He doesn’t care if they don’t come for a while — he knows how busy they must be — he just wants to know they are coming."

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace, their first royal engagement as a married couple, in London, May 22, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Thomas and his children from his first marriage Thomas Markle Jr and Samantha Grant have been giving a number of interviews around the world since news of Meghan's royal relationship was made public in 2016 and the 73-year-old retired lighting director regularly speaks with gossip website TMZ.

Thomas Markle spoke on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ about his daughter Meghan marrying Prince Harry. Picture: Reuters

A mugshot of Thomas Markle Jr following his arrest.

Online Editors