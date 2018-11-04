Style Celebrity News

Sunday 4 November 2018

Prince Charles and Meghan Markle have bonded over their 'dysfunctional families'

(L-R) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Britain's Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle have formed a "remarkable bond" over their "dysfunctional families", according to a new report.

Charles's personal struggles with his parents have been well-documented over the years and his relationship with his three younger siblings - Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne - is somewhat fraught as a result of his preparation for a life as next in line to the throne. A story published in the Mail on Sunday says that it is the painful reality of his personal life that has allowed him to bond so quickly with Meghan, whose own family drama has been publicised around the world.

"Because there’s been bad behaviour that’s caused problems in his family, Charles understands how difficult it must be for Meghan. And it has endeared her to him even more," a source told the paper.

Another added: "Whatever they felt inside, they’ve both put on a strong public face and not hidden away."

Charles walked Meghan up the aisle during her May wedding as a welcome-to-the-family gesture after her father Thomas Markle pulled out at the last minute as he claimed he was suffering with heart problems.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Meghan had bonded the quickest with Camilla, who is also a late arrival into the royal family, at least formally, before their 2005 wedding.

Meghan's arrival has also proven beneficial for Charles's fractured relationship with his son, and the trio enjoyed a Scottish holiday together over the summer.  A new profile on Prince Charles in Vanity Fair quotes an insider, saying: "They clearly really like each other. There is real warmth and support. Camilla has been very helpful to Meghan."

Online Editors

