Prince Charles and Camilla celebrate 15th wedding anniversary

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary, at Birkhall, their home on the Balmoral Estate, in Scotland

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in isolation at their home in Scotland.

Charles, who is next in line to the throne, is back to his royal duties after being diagnosed with coronavirus. The couple, whose controversial love story spans decades, are self-isolating at Birkhall, their home at Balmoral Estate.

In the pictures released by Clarence House, they are holding their Jack Russell Terriers Beth and Bluebell. The picture was taken by a member of staff standing outside the required two metre distance.

Last month, they moved to Scotland as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the UK. Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip are isolating at Winsdor Castle, while Kate Middleton and Prince William are residing at their country estate Amner Hall in Norfolk.

Charles and Camilla wed on April 8, 2020 in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. The bride wore two pieces designed by Robinson Valentine for the occasion.

It is customary for the British royal family to release new or never-before-seen images marking milestone personal occasions in their lives.

