Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson rekindle their romance - reports

The Duke and Duchess of York - who have daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie together - have remained close friends since their divorce in 1996, and it seems they’ve now decided to give their romance another chance as they’ve gotten back together, ITV reports.

Rumours of a reconciliation were ignited last weekend when Sarah - who is also known as Fergie - joined Prince Andrew after he completed a number of official royal visits overseas, and the pair enjoyed a private visit to Bahrain, where they were official guests of the Bahrain Crown Prince.

This outing marked the first time the Duchess of York has been on a foreign royal visit with the Duke for 25 years.

Sarah Ferguson arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Sarah later took to social media to express that she was enjoying what she called “family time”, as the couple were joined by their daughter Beatrice.

The trio attended the Bahrain Grand Prix and Sarah posted about the outing on her Instagram account, where used the hashtag “#familytimes”.

Prince Andrew's and Sarah Ferguson's wedding

She wrote: Such a joy to be invited to attend the Bahrain Grand Prix with @hrhthedukeofyork and Beatrice. Excited to meet @frankiedettori_ #familytimes @f1 #luckyme (sic)”

Meanwhile, Sarah admitted in November that she and Andrew are "the happiest divorced couple in the world”.

Princess Eugenie with her mum Sarah Ferguson, dad Prince Andrew and sister Beatrice

She said: "We're the happiest divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other. We both say it. We are completely compatible. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion.

"[Our wedding on] July 23, 1986 was the happiest day of my life. Andrew is the best man I know. What he does for Britain is incredible; no one knows how hard he works for his country.”

Princess Beatrice with her family Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie on a family holiday in 1999.

And when asked at the time if they’d consider remarriage, she added: "So many people have asked me that, but we're so happy with the way we are right now. We enjoy each other's company; we allow each other to blossom. I know it sounds like a fairy tale but that's the way we are."

