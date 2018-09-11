Presenter Kennedy falls foul of clampers as she abseils for charity

Broadcaster Lucy Kennedy has spoken of her annoyance at being clamped in Dublin city as she took part in a charity abseil challenge for Make A Wish Foundation last week.

The presenter abseiled down the State Street building with Radio Nova co-host Colm Hayes but came down to earth with a bang when she found her car had been clamped in what she believed was a free-parking area.

Kennedy's car was one of two targeted by clampers on the Castleforbes Road, in Dublin's Docklands, which was lined with cars at the time.

On-going building work in the area meant employees at Radio Nova had been told they could park there without paying as there is no pay and display machine on the road, according to Kennedy.

"It was just annoying," she told the Irish Independent.

"Basically I work on Castleforbes Road on Nova and there is no pay and display machine. Everyone was told you're allowed to park on this road while there is building going on - because there is loads of building. Then two cars were clamped the other day and mine was one of them.

"Both sides of the road were lined with cars, but only my car and the car behind me were clamped. It was bizarre. So rather than just clamp the whole road they just did the two.

"At least the abseil went well."

Irish Independent