Presenter Giuliana Rancic announces her departure from E! News

Long-serving E! News presenter Giuliana Rancic has announced she is leaving the entertainment show to focus on her family.

Long-serving E! News presenter Giuliana Rancic has announced she is leaving the entertainment show to focus on her family.

Rancic, who first joined E! in 2002, is stepping down from her role as anchor ahead of the programme’s move from Los Angeles to New York.

The 45-year-old, who has a seven-year-old son with husband Bill Rancic, said she is planning on having more children.

Rancic will continue to work on E!’s red carpet coverage.

She said on Instagram: “I love E! News but what’s best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won’t allow for the commitment a daily show takes. “⁣

Rancic said she will focus on her other business interests, including her clothing line and brand of skincare products.

She added: “And nothing is more important than spending time with my family, which we are hoping to grow soon.”

⁣

Rancic joined E! News as a correspondent in 2002 and worked her way up to anchor by 2005. In 2011, she told viewers of her breast cancer diagnosis and later under went a double mastectomy.

She left E! News for the first time in 2015, shortly after controversy surrounding comments she made about actress Zendaya.

Rancic was accused of racism after saying synthetic dreadlocks worn by Zendaya at the Oscars looked like they smelled of “patchouli and weed”.

She rejoined the show in 2018.

PA Media