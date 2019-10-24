Presenter Giuliana Rancic announces her departure from E! News
Rancic joined E! News in 2002 and is one of its most recognisable personalities.
Long-serving E! News presenter Giuliana Rancic has announced she is leaving the entertainment show to focus on her family.
Rancic, who first joined E! in 2002, is stepping down from her role as anchor ahead of the programme’s move from Los Angeles to New York.
The 45-year-old, who has a seven-year-old son with husband Bill Rancic, said she is planning on having more children.
Returning to E! News this last year was an incredible homecoming. As the show moves to NYC in January, many of you have asked if I will be returning full-time. I wanted to let you hear firsthand that I’ve decided I won’t be able to make this big move at this time. I love E! News but what’s best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won’t allow for the commitment a daily show takes. As you may know, I lead several businesses...my clothing line G by Giuliana, Fountain of Truth skincare, and my role at RPM Restaurant Group, which is about to open its sixth location, keep me very active. In order to properly serve these and my other endeavors, flexibility is paramount. And nothing is more important than spending time with my family, which we are hoping to grow soon. That said, I will of course continue hosting Live from the Red Carpet and promise to pop into E! News from time to time 🥰 I adore and appreciate the great folks at E! for continuing to be incredible partners and understanding my decision and I appreciate YOU ALL for always being so supportive and kind ❤️ Love you all and I will see you next month at the E! People’s Choice Awards ✨
Rancic will continue to work on E!’s red carpet coverage.
She said on Instagram: “I love E! News but what’s best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won’t allow for the commitment a daily show takes. “
Rancic said she will focus on her other business interests, including her clothing line and brand of skincare products.
She added: “And nothing is more important than spending time with my family, which we are hoping to grow soon.”
Rancic joined E! News as a correspondent in 2002 and worked her way up to anchor by 2005. In 2011, she told viewers of her breast cancer diagnosis and later under went a double mastectomy.
She left E! News for the first time in 2015, shortly after controversy surrounding comments she made about actress Zendaya.
Rancic was accused of racism after saying synthetic dreadlocks worn by Zendaya at the Oscars looked like they smelled of “patchouli and weed”.
She rejoined the show in 2018.
