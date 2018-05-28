Pregnant Pippa Middleton wraps up growing baby bump in chic sundress for Paris trip with husband James Matthews

The former party planner (34) and husband James Matthews are reportedly expecting their first child together, weeks after her sister Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child - Prince Louis. And it looks like Pippa has been taking style tips on dressing a growing bump from her royal sister - including bright colours, flexible fabrics and a shared love of print.

Pippa and her husband of one year flew to Paris for VIP seats at the French Open on Saturday, and her button red fit and flare Ralph Lauren sundress is the perfect transitional piece for summer, accessorising with a straw clutch and her signature warm weather piece - a white fedora - and a pair of wedged espadrilles by Castaner Urban. She has become increasingly low-key in recent years, preferring to spend her time focusing on domestic life in London, but made a rare public appearance earlier this month to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor.

She is said to be "utterly overjoyed" with being being pregnant, with a source adding that "they could not have been more delighted", "Pippa and James have always known they wanted children. They have made the most of their first few months of marriage and felt the time was right to expand their family," reports the Sun on Sunday.

Meanwhile, James' brother Spencer is also expecting with his fiancée, Irish tv presenter Vogue Williams, who describes her other half as a changed man since meeting her and their excitement at growing their family this autumn. "Spencer's been amazing about my changing body - he's always telling me how good I look, so that makes me feel happier and more confident," she told Closer magazine. "He's loving it - although he just wants the baby to come now! He's so excited about becoming a dad and teaching our son sports and things."

Vogue says she trusts the former Made in Chelsea star despite comments from his exes, including his former co-star and ex-girlfriend Louise Thompson, who expressed doubts that he would ever stay faithful to one woman. "I don't really understand those comments from his exes," she adds. "Our relationship is certainly very different from any relationship he's ever been in and different from any I've had too. We're on a different level with each other."

Pippa Middleton arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

