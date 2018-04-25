Pregnant Pippa Middleton makes her way to Kensington Palace to meet new baby nephew

Pippa Middleton was among the first people to meet sister Kate and Prince William's new arrival.

The 33-year-old party planner, who is reportedly expecting her first child, was pictured making her way through the gates of Kensington Palace on Tuesday to meet the new arrival, whose name has not yet been anounced.

After introducing their baby to the world mere hours after giving birth, Kate is now recovering in the confines of her luxurious home, Apartment 1A, with her other little ones Prince George (four) and Princess Charlotte (two), while family members drifting in and out to spend time with the newborn. Since George was the first born, his birth saw a little more fanfare from family with high profile visits from Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton. This time around, both families waited until the new parents were settled at home before dropping in to meet the little prince.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son leave the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London

William's brother Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle have also met the new arrival behind closed doors, while his other set of grandparents will be integral over the coming months. At one stage, Carole moved in with Kate and William to support their growing family, and she will have her hands full as her other daughter is due to give birth at the end of this year. The grandmother-of-three was pictured shopping at a nearby Boots after Kate went into labour.

“She’s been popping in and out of Kensington Palace, helping with George and Charlotte. Kate already has nanny Maria, who is fantastic, but Carole’s been an amazing second pair of hands." a source told The Sun. “She’s not staying at the palace, but is helping out hugely.” Kate, 36, used the services of a night nanny, who sleeps in the same room as the baby and brings it to mum for night feeds when George was born in July 2013."

Sisters Kate and Pippa Middleton in 2011

Now that George and Charlotte are older and enrolled in school and montessori, they won't have the same luxury of being able to move to their Norfolk home, Amner Hall, to bask in being new parents again. Meanwhile, Pippa is said to be "utterly overjoyed" at becoming a first time mother and sources say the couple were "trying for a baby".

Royal rumble: Kate and Will’s new arrival could be set to shake things up in the family as the youngest child. Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

