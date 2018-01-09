Style Celebrity News

Tuesday 9 January 2018

Pregnant Kate Middleton puts her feet up to celebrate 36th birthday with family

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Robin Hood Primary School to celebrate ten years of The Royal Horticultural Society campaign for school gardening on November 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Robin Hood Primary School to celebrate ten years of The Royal Horticultural Society campaign for school gardening on November 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother at Kensington Palace this morning shortly before the princess left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. Photo: Kate Middleton / Kensington Palace
The picture used on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2017 Christmas card which was taken by Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson at Kensington Palace showing the royal couple with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The Duchess of Cambridge leaves the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Photo: PA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Edinburgh attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Edinburgh attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday January 7, 2018. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Kate Middleton is unlikely to be part of the bridal party | Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother at Kensington Palace this morning shortly before the princess left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. Photo: Kate Middleton / Kensington Palace
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

It's been a busy week for the Cambridges.

Kate Middleton celebrates her 36th birthday and will be marking the occasion with private festivities with her husband Prince William and their children Prince George (four) and Princess Charlotte (three), before welcoming their third child in March. Kate's Deputy Communications Secretary confirmed to HELLO! Online: "She will be spending the day privately."

It's been a busy week for the family as they kicked off 2018 with an important milestone in Charlotte's life - her first day of nursery school. Kate proudly shared the pictures she took from the big day with the world via Kensington Palace. The art history graduate has a well documented passion for photography and recorded George's first day at Montessori and publicly released a number of pictures taken of her children over the years for special occasions.

She was in the early stages of her third pregnancy back in September and was suffering with extreme morning sickness so wasn't well enough to join George for his first day of 'big school' at St Thomas's in London's Battersea.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

As she approaches her due date in April, the Duchess of Cambridge is keeping up as many royal activities as possible and she was pictured with her husband of seven years celebrating Christmas with the British royal family, including Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle. And she attended a church service on Sunday with William, Prince Philip and her sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews.

Handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother at Kensington Palace this morning shortly before the princess left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. Photo: Kate Middleton / Kensington Palace
Handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother at Kensington Palace this morning shortly before the princess left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. Photo: Kate Middleton / Kensington Palace

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Promoted Links

Independent Style

Also in this section