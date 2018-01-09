Pregnant Kate Middleton puts her feet up to celebrate 36th birthday with family

Kate Middleton celebrates her 36th birthday and will be marking the occasion with private festivities with her husband Prince William and their children Prince George (four) and Princess Charlotte (three), before welcoming their third child in March. Kate's Deputy Communications Secretary confirmed to HELLO! Online: "She will be spending the day privately."

It's been a busy week for the family as they kicked off 2018 with an important milestone in Charlotte's life - her first day of nursery school. Kate proudly shared the pictures she took from the big day with the world via Kensington Palace. The art history graduate has a well documented passion for photography and recorded George's first day at Montessori and publicly released a number of pictures taken of her children over the years for special occasions.

She was in the early stages of her third pregnancy back in September and was suffering with extreme morning sickness so wasn't well enough to join George for his first day of 'big school' at St Thomas's in London's Battersea.