‘Pre-marriage course complete’ - Jess Redden and Rob Kearney embrace freedom after 14-day Oz quarantine

Jess Redden and her fiancé Rob Kearney are extremely glad to be free after a two-week quarantine in a hotel room in Australia.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2019, recently moved to Perth due to Rob signing with the Australian rugby union side Western Force.

In Australia, anyone arriving into the country or travelling from certain Australian states have to quarantine for 14-days in a hotel chosen by the government, which they also have to pay for.

The couple could not even open the window in their hotel room while quarantining, Jess revealed.

“We were assigned a hotel in the airport so only found out once we landed. I cannot wait to breathe fresh air again in 13 days' time,” Ms Redden said.

Jess, a 27-year-old fitness model and student pharmacist, documented the couple’s struggle to stay active in a hotel room in Brisbane as they completed their 14-day quarantine.

The couple finished their 14 days of isolation yesterday and Redden was absolutely thrilled to be free.

“2 weeks with no air and I cannot convey the gratitude I have for the sun on my skin this morning.

"Whatever you do today I hope it brings you even a glimmer of the abundance of joy I feel today. Lots of love,” Ms Redden said on Instagram.

Jess said that arriving into Brisbane airport from Ireland was the “oddest experience” and she felt they were treated as if they had the plague.

"It was the oddest experience I felt like we had the plague or something!!” she wrote on her stories.

"We were all transported by bus and escorted by officers (who are lovely!) they bring you to your room and guard your floor each day and night.

"It’s all very well organised over here.”

As for food, she explained that three meals are left outside the guests' doors daily, however, they are able to order takeaway food to their room.

As two fitness fanatics, Jess shared a video of herself running 5k in the hotel room while 34-year-old Rob used their bed as a barbell to do chest presses.

She captioned it: “Determined to stay fit and healthy in both body and mind over these 14 days.”

The pharmacy student, who has currently put her studies on hold to join her fiancé down under, posted a photo from City Beach yesterday in Perth captioned “And Breathe”.

The couple now have a month to acclimatise until Western Force kick off their Super rugby season on February 19.

