CONOR McGregor’s partner Dee Devlin has posted her first picture with the star since the birth of their baby earlier this month.

'Post baby body motivation starting now' - Dee Devlin shares first snap since birth of second baby with Conor McGregor

The couple were pictured today at a mysterious photoshoot, with the MMA star and Dee both wearing ancient Rome-style garb.

“Post baby body motivation starting now!,” announced Dee on Instagram.

The couple’s second child arrived on January 4.

They have yet to officially announce their baby daughter’s name and they have released no facial imagery of her.

The UFC fighter, who made millions during his megafight with Floyd Mayweather in 2018, posted a picture of himself leaving the hospital with his two kids.

He wrote: "Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam.

"2019 is off to the best start!

"Thank you for the well wishes everybody!"

Conor and Dee have a son, Conor Jr, who was born on May 5 2017.

He arrived five months before Conor's fight against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

Conor Jr was christened at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin in October 2017..

This is the same castle where Victoria and David Beckham got married in 1999.

Online Editors