Pop star Shakira and Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué announce split

Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué with their children Sasha and Milan. Photo: Gerard Piqué Instagram

Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, are splitting up, the pair said in a statement.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm today.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira (45) met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

The couple have two children, Sasha and Milan.

In recent days, rumors of the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship had gripped Spanish media, fueled by media reports that Piqué (35) had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.

Shakira hinted at problems between the pair in her latest hit Te Felicito with Rauw Alejandro, in which she sings: “To complete you I broke into pieces; I was warned, but I didn't listen; I realised that yours is false…

"It was the drop that overflowed the glass; Don't tell me you're sorry, that sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you're lying.”