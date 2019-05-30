New documents on the Jussie Smollett case show that prosecutors told Chicago police detectives that a possible deal with the Empire actor was in the works a month before charges against him were dropped.

Police were told deal was in works with Jussie Smollett, documents show

The 460 pages released on Thursday show detectives investigating Smollett’s claim he was the victim of a hate crime were told by Cook County prosecutors a deal with Smollett could include a 10,000 US dollar fine and community service.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the detectives did not pass the information to superiors because they assumed a deal would include Smollett admitting to wrongdoing.

Smollett was charged with lying to police when reporting he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January. Prosecutors dropped charges on March 26.

The mayor and police chief expressed outrage over the prosecutors’ decision.

Press Association