Police probing alleged Jussie Smollett assault share CCTV images

Police investigating an alleged homophobic and racist attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett have released CCTV images showing “people of interest”.

Smollett, who is black and came out as gay in 2015, was attacked by two men in Chicago on Tuesday, police said.

The attackers poured an “unknown chemical substance” over Smollett and wrapped a rope around his neck, according to investigators.

The suspects shouted racial and homophobic slurs during the attack, police said. No arrests have been made.

On Wednesday, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted two CCTV images to Twitter, showing a pair of figures wearing black.

Mr Guglielmi said they are “people of interest” who were in area of the alleged assault.

He added: “While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed.”

Smollett has starred in Fox’s musical drama Empire since 2015. He plays Jamal, the gay son of a music mogul, played by Terence Howard.

His Empire co-star Taraji P Henson is among the celebrities to have offered their support on social media.

As well as his acting, Smollett is also a singer and activist who has advocated HIV/Aids prevention.

