Police investigate alleged blackmail of TV presenter Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond. Photo: Ian West/PA

Close

Connie Evans

West Midlands Police are investigating claims of blackmail targeted against TV presenter Alison Hammond.

The 48-year-old regularly presents ITV’s This Morning alongside Dermot O’Leary and was recently announced as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

