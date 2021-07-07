Police called to Rihanna’s home after intruder break-in 

Police officers were called to Rihanna’s Los Angeles home last week following reports of an intruder attempting to trespass on her property.

According to TMZ, officers were called to the singer’s home after her security team informed police that a man had jumped over the perimeter wall.

The man fled the LA mansion before police arrived and it is believed an investigation is now underway.

Rihanna was not at home when the incident occurred, and is reported to be currently renting out the property.

Rihanna has had previous intrusions in her home, most notably in 2018 when a stalker named Eduardo Leon was arrested in her Hollywood Hills mansion.

Leon was arrested and pleaded guilty to stalking, vandalism and resisting arrest and is believed to have spent 12 hours in her house before he was found by one of her assistants.