Poldark star Aidan Turner takes romantic Paris break with stunning new actress girlfriend
Aidan Turner and new girlfriend, actress Caitlin Fitzgerald, have been spotted on a romantic break in Paris.
The 34-year-old Poldark star and Masters of Sex actress, who is also 34, met on the set of their upcoming fantasy feature film, The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then the Bigfoot.
The film was shot in Massachusetts last year and the Dublin actor plays an American solider in World War II who leaves his love, played by Caitlin, behind when he's tasked with assassinating Adolf Hitler.
US actress Caitlin is best known for her role in Masters of Sex and she also played the daughter of Merly Streep in It's Complicated in 2009.
The co-stars were photographed at the wrap party for their upcoming film in September last year.
A hairstylist on the film shared a selfie with them on Instagram with the caption, "Wrap party, Tequila shots and the rest is a blur. Yours truly with Caitlin Fitzgerald and Aidan Turner at Hubies tavern in Turners Falls MA. What a great cast, crew and film, it was sad to say goodbye. Until next time."
Aidan Turner split from his previous girlfriend, Nettie Wakefield, in June last year. Nettie has reportedly just got engaged to presenter Alex Zane. He was also in a relationship with Irish actress Sarah Greene for five years.
When asked if he had a girlfriend recently, Turner said he had, but was coy about her identity. In April it was reported that he had got engaged to a '24 year old law graduate'. However, he has been photographed kissing and walking hand in hand with Caitlin in Paris.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Alex Zane reportedly engaged to Aidan Turner's ex Nettie Wakefield
- Irish Poldark star Aidan Turner 'engaged to 24-year-old law student'
- Irish actress Ruth Negga leads A-list talent at Louis Vuitton resort show in the south of France