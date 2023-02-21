| 10.4°C Dublin

Poem about humanity transformed into picture book amid Ukraine war anniversary

Italian poet Gianni Rodari penned nursery rhyme The Moon Of Kyiv in 1955.

The Moon Of Kyiv (Beatrice Alemagna/PA) Expand

The Moon Of Kyiv (Beatrice Alemagna/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Decades-old poem The Moon Of Kyiv has been turned into a special picture book to raise funds for children in Ukraine on the first anniversary of the conflict.

The lyrical words from Italian poet Gianni Rodari about shared humanity, which remind us that no matter where we are from we all exist under the same moon, went viral in Italy days after Russia’s invasion and came to symbolise a call for peace.

