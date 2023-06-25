P!nk stuns crowds with aerial stunts at BST Hyde Park

American hitmaker P!nk used high-octane aerial stunts that saw her lifted in a harness above the crowds below to deliver her promise of a carnival show.

The 43-year-old pop singer was thanked by her fans in turn with a wheel of cheese, toy frogs and Maltesers among the gifts given to her on stage as she headlined British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park on Saturday.

She said at the London festival her husband Carey Hart, a competitive truck racer, told her the collection of frog toys is “weird” so she now donates them to children’s hospitals.

P!nk being hoisted by dancers in one of her many stunts. (James Manning/PA)

Out of the thousands of fans, one also produced a jacket with the singer’s face stencilled in pink with an attached note she promised to read.

The crowd-pleasing performance saw P!nk – who is playing another date on Sunday at BST as part of her Summer Carnival tour – somersaulting above fans while harnessed, her dancers backflipping in unison onto trampolines and fireworks being left off.

She began her gig by appearing on a screen with a pre-recorded robotic-like message, before P!nk was revealed on stage in a glitter body suit and was lowered with a harness on the stage and started singing Get The Party Started.

Throughout the high-octane show, she made several stops to change costumes from glittery body suits, which were accompanied by various jackets, to a pink fluffy jacket and blue skirt as well as a full-length flowing dress.

Her set list drew on her ninth studio album, Trustfall, and the song of the same name along with the record’s other tracks such as Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

Crowds for P!nk’s headline gig. (James Manning/PA)

She also played her hits such as Raise Your Glass, Just Like A Pill and Just Give Me A Reason, as well as Adele cover Make You Feel My Love.

P!nk, who appeared to be wearing a bandage during her concert, stopped the gig briefly to make sure a fan who fainted was OK and that security was on the way to help them.

She made another pause when someone in the crowd was trying to get her attention during a marriage proposal which P!nk said had been a “yes”.

In a touching moment, her and daughter Willow Sage dueted on their 2021 upbeat song Cover Me In Sunshine.

After P!nk’s eldest child walked off stage, she said: “She’s so good. She doesn’t care at all.”

During Trustfall’s When I Get There, she spoke about the death of her father from cancer two years ago and said she will be “unpacking” it for the “rest of my life”.

Referencing her music video to Irrelevant, footage of Black Lives Matter protests, Pride marches, pro-choice demonstrations and Donald Trump appeared on screens in Hyde Park as she belted out the protest song.

Closing the show, she was hoisted into the air again as she belted out her empowering and aggressive chart-topper So What and fireworks were let off from the top of the stage.

Earlier, former No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani delivered an energetic performance featuring her leaping and jumping alongside backing dancers in black and white patterns clothing and all-red outfits.

The 53-year-old singer played a new single along with her hits such as Don’t Speak and Hollaback Girl as the latter ended her set when dancers carrying bananas ran to join her.