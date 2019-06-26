'Please don't send messages about my weight anymore' - Vogue Williams hits back at critics who say she's too thin

Vogue Williams has insisted that she has a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI) after she was told she was "too skinny".

The model and tv presenter (33) weighs four kilograms less than her usual weight before giving birth to 10-month-old son Theodore, but said that's where her weight "comfortably sits". Vogue, who works out four times per week, most of which is documented on her social media channels, said she has been inundated with comments about her weight loss.

She shared a screenshot of a private message in which a follower said, 'You are way to [sic] thin."

"I keep getting messages like that. It's starting to get annoying especially because I want to show a healthy lifestyle," Vogue shared in repsonse.

"I'm 64kgs and 5'11. That is 4kgs lighter than I used to sit before I had Theodore. I can't explain why but that's where my weight comfortably sits. I train four times a week and try to eat healthily 80% of the time. Please don't send messages about my weight anymore!"

She went on to share the results of her BMI calculator from the NHS website, saying: "There you go, I'm in the very HEALTHY range of BMI for my weight and height."

The RTE star, who married Spencer Matthews last year, makes a living from her fitness-centric lifestyle and most recently appeared on the cover of Women's Health magazine. Earlier this month, she said she was targeted for exercising so much throughout her pregnancy, but emphasised

"I used to get comments off people saying, ‘I think it’s a disgrace, you need to be relaxing, you’re pregnant, you need to take the next 10 months off. But that doesn’t suit me or my lifestyle or the way I feel about myself," she told the magazine.

"I train a lot for anxiety, it makes me feel good and I like it. There was one [article] like, ‘I pity her for having to get back into shape so quickly after a baby’, and it’s like, I didn’t have to get back into shape.

"Who am I getting back into shape for? Don’t waste your pity."

