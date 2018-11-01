Style Celebrity News

'Plan on doing a Kate and re-wearing this' - Amy and BOD lead famous faces celebrating Halloween

Amy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll during Halloween 2018. Picture: Instagram
Kim Kardashian during Halloween 2018. Picture: Instagram
Kylie Jenner during Halloween 2018. Picture: Instagram
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi during Halloween 2018. Picture: Instagram
Saint West and Reign Disick during Halloween 2018. Picture: Instagram
(L to R) Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian during Halloween 2018. Picture: Instagram
Freddie Prinze Jr and Sarah Michelle Gellar during Halloween 2018. Picture: Instagram
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake and their son Silas during Halloween 2018. Picture: Instagram
Karen Koster, husband John McGuide and their three sons during Halloween 2018. Picture: Instagram
Model Louise O'Reilly dressed as a creepy Alice in Wonderland for Halloween. Picture: Instagram
James Kavanagh dresses as his cat Diana for Halloween. Picture: Instagram
Roz Purcell dressed as an online troll for Halloween. Picture: Instagram
Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson during Halloween 2018. Picture: Instagram
It's that time of year again: one of the few occasions where you'll see an Irish rugby legend enthusiastically dressed as Batman's Robin alongside his actress wife, currently starring on a hit tv show, dressed as a unicorn, trick or treating with their young children around Dublin and no one will bat an eye.

Regardless of where you stand on Halloween, or the endless debates this week on the American-isation of the holiday in Ireland, at the very least it makes for some seriously entertaining pictures from around the world, celebrities or not.

Brian and Amy opted for suitably wholesome costumes as they were celebrating their children Sadie (five) and Billy (three).

Amy Huberman during Halloween 2018. Picture: Instagram

Xpose host Karen Koster and husband John McGuire also had a Batman-themed bash with sons JJ, Finn and baby daughter Evie.

Karen Koster, husband John McGuide and their three sons during Halloween 2018. Picture: Instagram

Things took a non-PG turn when influencer James Kavanagh delivered two of the best Halloween costumes this year, firstly, dressing as his hairless cat Diana, who is also something of an Instagram star...

James Kavanagh dresses as his cat Diana for Halloween. Picture: Instagram

...and later, with re-creating that iconic Titanic scene with boyfriend and Currabinny cookbook partner Wililam Murray.

View this post on Instagram

Draw me like one of your French girls, William 🚢

A post shared by James Kavanagh (@jamesalankavanagh) on

Model Roz Purcell had an early Halloween bash over the long weekend, dressing as at "online troll", taking inspiration from the Troll doll. "I'll be handing out shitty pointless comments all night on sticky pads,on people's backs because obviously I'm that much of nob [sic]," she said, explaining her costume, adding it was "every bloggers [sic] worst nightmare".

Roz Purcell dressed as an online troll for Halloween. Picture: Instagram

Dawn O'Porter and husband Chris O'Dowd dressed as human whoopie cushions, with Dawn sharing some truly inspiring behind the scenes pictures, saying: "No you and YOUR husband are going to a star studded Halloween bash dressed as giant whoopie cushions, actually."

View this post on Instagram

No we’re cool, actually.

A post shared by Dawn O'Porter (@hotpatooties) on

Around the world, international stars also let their creative juices flow with costume ideas, including the Kardashians, who borrowed previously worn looks from the runway for their epic Victoria's Secret Angel costumes. All the sisters seemed thrilled with the idea, particularly Kourtney, who wrote on Instagram, "I opened the show. Thank you @victoriassecret for making me the first ever 5’1” angel."

Jessica Simpson, who is expecting her third child, made creative use of her bump dressing as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1988 film Twins.

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson during Halloween 2018. Picture: Instagram

There once was a time when Halloween wasn't complete without knowing Heidi Klum's costume, but the supermodel is just one of many stars who have a penchant for going all out these days. Her look, as Fiona from Shrek, however, was still show-stopping.

Model/TV Personality Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party Sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and Party City at Lavo NYC on October 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka)

Online Editors

