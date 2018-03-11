Fashion blogger and businesswoman Pippa O’Connor offered her followers on Instagram a sneak peak into her Kildare mansion this week.

Fashion blogger and businesswoman Pippa O’Connor offered her followers on Instagram a sneak peak into her Kildare mansion this week.

Pippa O’Connor gives fans peek inside her mansion at the K Club

Tagging a Kildare-based carpentry company that are carrying out the renovations, Pippa offered thousands of followers a clear insight into her lavish lifestyle.

The €1.3m mansion in the gated enclave of Church fields in the K Club is currently being revamped, as shown by Pippa in her Instagram stories. Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon has been hired as the brains behind the redesign of the mansion.

In 2015, before her blogging business really took off, Pippa said she regretted buying her first home in Co Meath in 2010. "If I could go back again, I would definitely rent instead of buying," she said.

"If you are young, you are not going to want to stay in the same spot forever. It's a massive financial commitment. If you get fed up, you can't just go somewhere else so easily and move on." Take a look at Pippa's new shelves.

Pippa posted a photo of her new bespoke shelving at her K Club home on Insta stories. Photo: @pipsy_pie

Online Editors