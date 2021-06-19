Pippa O’Connor and husband Brian Ormond renew wedding vows on their tenth anniversary

Pippa O’Connor and her husband Brian Ormond renewed their wedding vows on their tenth anniversary.

Brian surprised his wife with another walk down the aisle to celebrate their special anniversary yesterday.

He shared a stunning snap on his Instagram of him and Pippa to share the news with his followers.

The influencer donned a patterned mini-dress with baby blue heels as Brian kept it smart-casual with a suit and trainers.

"Today was such a special day celebrating 10 years of marriage. It had everything, a trip down memory Lane with lots of laughter & some tears. I even got to fully surprise you with another walk up the aisle to renew our vows,” the TV presenter wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so blessed to have you @pipsy_pie . We have a beautiful family, a beautiful home and an amazing relationship. Thank you for being the better half of me. I love you with all my heart. Thank you for loving me."

Friends and fans flocked to the comments of the snap to congratulate the couple on their big anniversary.

Bonnie Ryan wrote: “That is gorgeous! Congratulations guys such a milestone.”

While influencer Louise Cooney gushed: “Oh wow!!! So gorgeous.”

And model Nadia Forde said: “Gorgeous. Hope you had the best day x”

This morning Pippa said she “burst into tears” after being surprised by her husband with the intimate ceremony.

"I’m still lost for words after last night I had absolutely no idea,” she wrote.

"I burst into tears when the church doors opened and I realised what was happening so full of love and emotion and just so grateful ❤️ love you.”

The couple tied the knot in 2011 in St Patrick’s Church just outside Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, followed by a reception at the Ritz-Carton in Powerscourt.

They now have two sons together, Louis and Ollie, and are expecting their third child this autumn.