Pippa Middleton's description of her perfect breakfast is about as ridiculous as you'd expect

She's only royal by association, so there's a lack of historian-level detail about her personal experiences to date, and she's remarkably private for someone who seems to genuinely love having her picture taken. Sure, her party planning book included obvious advice like "make a checklist" and "Do use ordinary jars and pitchers for flowers if you've run out of vases", but there must be more to her than meets the eye.

Perhaps there is, but that remains a mystery to be solved another day. Just when you scold yourself for judging a book by its cover, you read her description of her ideal breakfast and it all comes crashing down. Interviews with Pippa are few and far between, but she does make select appearances and give careful soundbites to specific charities she's involved with, one of them being The Magic Breakfast charity, which provides free, healthy breakfast cereals and bagels for children in disadvantaged areas of the UK who arrive at school too hungry to learn.

Pippa Middleton arrives on day three of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

In a brief Q&A with i News about her relationship with breakfast, her lack of self awareness is evident as she details her favourite breakfast memory in a way that is so glaringly out of touch with the very charity she's supporting. Her most cherished memory? "Up a mountain in the Trois Vallées ski region of France, with beautiful views, snow all around and crisp, fresh air to heighten the senses."

Just like any other regular Joe really. "I always have breakfast. I can’t start the day properly without it. My usual breakfast is either plain yogurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado," she added.

Pippa and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

