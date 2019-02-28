Pippa Middleton steps out in bold Temperley dress in first public appearance since giving birth

After initial pursuit of the spotlight following her head-turning display at her sister Kate's wedding to Prince William in 2011, in recent years, Pippa has adopted a more low-key approach to just about every aspect of her life; which makes her first official gig in nearly one year all the more interesting. The paparazzi are never far from her side - whether it's camping outside the Chelsea mansion she shares with husband James Matthews or pictures of her frolicking on the beach in St Barth's with Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams - but she stepped back into the public eye on Wednesday night for a cause close to her heart.

Pippa has been an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation since 2015 and was the guest of honour at last night's Beating Hearts Ball at London's Guildhall, ensuring the charity would receive maximum coverage not only by attending, but also in making it her first appearance since giving birth to her first child - a baby boy they called Arthur - last October. She was last pictured 'officially' at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding last year.

For last night's event, the new mother beamed in a bold printed dress by Temperley London, with black silk ribbon and belt, holding a red suede Emmy London clutch. She reportedly attended with her husband, who chose not to be photographed.

Pippa Middleton attends the British Heart Foundation Beating Hearts Ball at Guildhall on February 27, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Last year, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Town & Country that Pippa's retreat from public life was a conscious one and she wanted to focus on her marriage and starting a family.

"Much more so than Kate, Pippa has enjoyed the limelight over the years," he told the magazine. "I just think now she’s happy and happily married, settling down, not having to go to party after party or run these endurance events for charity. She seems to have put all of that behind her at the moment."

"She’s certainly still very much the socialite in terms of her circle of friends. A lot of her friends have gotten married and settled down, so I think these days she’s more likely to be hosting dinner parties in their lavish house rather than going out on the town and being photographed."

After a series of disastrous attempts for career independence after the royal wedding, it's reported that illiam took her under his wing and advised her on future career opportunities.

"It was felt by William in particular that she needed some guidance and support," the Daily Mail reported in 2016."Among some courtiers, there were also echoes of Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, after her break-up with Prince Andrew and how she sold herself out with various corporate deals. It was felt something needed to be done. So Pippa has been quietly and diplomatically reined in."

Pippa Matthews and her husband James Matthews arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Online Editors