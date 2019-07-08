Style Celebrity News

Pippa Middleton makes rare public appearance in chic all-pink ensemble for Wimbledon with brother James

Pippa Matthews (left) and brother James Middleton on day seven of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Nobody does Wimbledon style better than Pippa Middleton.

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge's sister is a veteran guest at the exclusive tennis tournament and this year, she outdid herself in a regal baby pink ensemble. Pippa beamed as she arrived at SW19, wearing a dress by Stella McCartney and matching wide brim hat, joined by her dashing brother James, in a grey double breasted suit.

The Middletons are staunch Stella McCartney fans, as is Meghan Markle, and Pippa was spotted carrying shopping bags from the British designer's London store last week. In recent years, Pippa has pulled away from publicity and while tabloids often run paparazzi pictures of her out and about during her day, she rarely makes an official appearance and draws additional attention to herself.

Her sister was sitting front and centre in the royal box last week and their mother Carole was among the glamorous guests alongside husband Michael earlier this month. Every year, Pippa attends with her brother and husband James Matthews on separate occasions.

