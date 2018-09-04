Pippa Middleton jets to Tuscany for babymoon with husband James as due date approaches

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews are making the most of their time together before becoming a family of three with a babymoon in Tuscany.

The 34-year-old, whose sister Kate welcomed her third child with Britain's Prince William in April, is soaking up the sun with her hedge fund manager other half with a luxury holiday, including stay at the plush Hotel Il Pellicano. Pippa, who is due to give birth in October, was pictured proudly displaying her baby bump in a red bikini as she joined James for a once in a lifetime trip to one of the most picturesque parts of Italy.

"She's clearly blissfully happy and as a couple, they look very much in love," a source told Hello! magazine, which published a set of the pictures. "They took bikes and went for lunch by the port. The bikes were electric as the area is quite hilly and I don't think she could have managed otherwise."

Pippa, a noted fitness fanatic, has been regularly pictured keeping up her exercise regime with bike rides around her home in London's Chelsea or swimming at most opportunities - a tip she likely picked up from her sister.

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton seen arriving at Wimbledon for Men's Semi Final Day on July 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

“From personal experience, I’d confidently say I find it has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercise since I found out I was expecting,," she wrote in her Waitrose column earlier this year.

"It’s comforting to know that it’s safe throughout pregnancy, and you don’t need to adapt and change too much (unlike most other sports). It’s so good for you that you could swim every day – as long as you don’t overexert yourself – right up until the end of the third trimester."

"It’s also one of the most therapeutic ways to work out, particularly when you become less mobile, and it helps prevent your shoulders rounding forwards – a common symptom as your belly expands. It can also offset the tendency for your pelvis to be out of alignment."

Meanwhile, the couple are said to have decided against finding out the sex of their baby before the birth, which is usually more of a royal tradition. On the other hand, James's brother Spencer and his wife Vogue Williams have confirmed they are expecting a baby boy and the Irish tv presenter is several days past her due date, thanking her partner for "keeping me happy and being a great support" as she grows increasingly uncomfortable before the birth.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are seen attending the french open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

