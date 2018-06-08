Style Celebrity News

Friday 8 June 2018

Pippa Middleton has confirmed that she is pregnant with her first child

Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton
Pippa (L) and James Middleton, sister and brother of Catherine Duchess of Cambridge leave the King Edward VII hospital in central London, on December 5, 2012
Pippa Middleton wedding
Pippa Middleton attends the quarterfinal round match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France on Day Nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 29, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton attends the wedding of Katie Percy to Patrick Valentine at St Michael's Church in Alnwick, Northumberland on February 26, 2011 in Alnwick, England
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Pippa Middleton watches the Men's Singles third round match between Andy Roddick of the United States and Kevin Anderson of South Africa on day four of the AEGON Championships at Queens Club on June 9, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves Kensington Palace by car on April 24, 2018 in London, England
Pippa Middleton

BANG Showbiz

Pippa Middleton has confirmed she is expecting her first child.

The 34-year-old sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was rumoured to be pregnant with her first child with husband James Matthews, and she has now officially confirmed the happy news.

Pippa made her confession whilst adding that she’s been lucky enough to avoid the severe morning sickness that her older sister - who has Prince George, forum Prince Charlotte, two, and Prince Louis, one month, with her husband Prince William - was plagued by during her three pregnancies.

She revealed: “I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal.

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine.

“I’ve noticed my body change but through exercise I feel it’s being strengthened. I’m fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy but have been disappointed by the limited technical information what you can and can’t do.”

The brunette beauty also admitted she still has “so many questions” about whether or not she is able to exercise whilst pregnant, as she’s keen to maintain her figure for as long as possible.

She added to Waitrose Kitchen magazine: “This being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered. I wanted to know things like, would I strain if I served in tennis, are strokes of swimming safe, can I still do a normal yoga class if I avoided certain positions? Could I still work my abs?

“I’ve noticed my body change and weight increase, but through effective exercise and sports I feel that it’s been strengthened to support a healthy pregnancy, birth and recovery … And ensure that post-baby, my old favourite jeans will still fit eventually!”

Online Editors

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section