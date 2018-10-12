Pippa Middleton displays flawless maternity style in green midi dress at nine months pregnant

Kate's sister is expected to give birth over the next four weeks and made her last high profile appearance at Princess Eugenie's wedding today at Windsor Castle. She arrived hand in hand with husband of one year James Matthews as well as her brother James Middleton, in a flared midi dress, with a black velvet box clutch and black patent heels by Charlotte Olympia and a dramatic Jane Taylor fascinator.

Throughout her nearly 20 years by her sister's side in the royal fishbowl, Pippa has formed genuine friendships with senior royals and Eugenie attended her wedding in May of last year.

Pippa, a noted fitness fanatic, has been regularly pictured keeping up her exercise regime with bike rides around her home in London's Chelsea or swimming at most opportunities - a tip she likely picked up from her sister.

Pippa Matthews and her husband James Matthews arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

“From personal experience, I’d confidently say I find it has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercise since I found out I was expecting,," she wrote in her Waitrose column earlier this year.

"It’s comforting to know that it’s safe throughout pregnancy, and you don’t need to adapt and change too much (unlike most other sports). It’s so good for you that you could swim every day – as long as you don’t overexert yourself – right up until the end of the third trimester."

"It’s also one of the most therapeutic ways to work out, particularly when you become less mobile, and it helps prevent your shoulders rounding forwards – a common symptom as your belly expands. It can also offset the tendency for your pelvis to be out of alignment."

Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank kiss as they leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding

