Pippa Middleton confirms she's pregnant with her first child: 'I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without morning sickness'

The 34-year-old sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was rumoured to be pregnant with her first child with husband James Matthews, and she has now officially confirmed the happy news.

Pippa made her confession whilst adding that she’s been lucky enough to avoid the severe morning sickness that her older sister - who has Prince George, forum Prince Charlotte, two, and Prince Louis, one month, with her husband Prince William - was plagued by during her three pregnancies. She revealed: “I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

“When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine. “I’ve noticed my body change but through exercise I feel it’s being strengthened. I’m fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy but have been disappointed by the limited technical information what you can and can’t do.”

The brunette beauty also admitted she still has “so many questions” about whether or not she is able to exercise whilst pregnant, as she’s keen to maintain her figure for as long as possible. She added to Waitrose Kitchen magazine: “This being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered. I wanted to know things like, would I strain if I served in tennis, are strokes of swimming safe, can I still do a normal yoga class if I avoided certain positions? Could I still work my abs?

Pippa Middleton attends the 2018 French Open - Day One at Roland Garros on May 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“I’ve noticed my body change and weight increase, but through effective exercise and sports I feel that it’s been strengthened to support a healthy pregnancy, birth and recovery … And ensure that post-baby, my old favourite jeans will still fit eventually!”

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves Kensington Palace by car on April 24, 2018 in London, England

Online Editors