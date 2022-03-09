Piers Morgan in bid to ‘annoy all the right people’ with new ‘uncensored’ showPiers Morgan in bid to ‘annoy all the right people’ with new ‘uncensored’ show

Piers Morgan has said he wants to “annoy all the right people” and “cancel that cancel culture which has infected societies around the world” in the first promo for his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

In the clip, Morgan can be seen watching footage of him storming off the set of Good Morning Britain last year, as he says he was “forced to leave a job that I loved at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion.

“This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression.”

Morgan left ITV in March 2021 following a row over the comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Discussing the interview on the ITV show the following day, Morgan said he did not believe Meghan’s claims.

His comments sparked more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history.

He added: “So I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new prime-time show, whose main purpose will be to cancel the cancel culture which has infected societies around the world.

“I want it to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate, newsmaking interviews and that increasingly taboo three-letter word – fun.

“I also want it to annoy all the right people.”

Sharing the video on Twitter, Morgan wrote: “*ANNOUNCEMENT* Trigger warning: I’m back.. and I’m uncensored.”

It was announced in September that Morgan would host a new global TV show as part of a deal with News Corp and Fox News Media.

The hour-long show will air on TalkTV in the UK, on Fox Nation in the US and on Sky News Australia in Australia.

Winnie Dunbar Nelson, executive editor of TV at News UK, said: “Piers Morgan is a fearless journalist and broadcaster with an unmatched ability to engage audiences internationally.

“With Piers Morgan Uncensored, we’ll be doing something genuinely new – a daily show created for a global audience.”

TalkTV will launch in “early 2022”, with hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries.

It has already been announced The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn is set to present a weeknight news and current affairs programme on the channel.

Morgan’s show will launch “later this spring”, according to News UK.