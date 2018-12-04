Public sympathy for Meghan Markle may be reversed after all, without Kensington Palace having to wade into the ongoing drama, thanks to the interjection of Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan accuses Meghan Markle of 'acting her way to the top' in bizarre rant after accusing her of ghosting him

The Good Morning Britain host (53) ranted about the former Suits star turned royal on today's show, accusing her of "acting her way to the top", a popular narrative developed around Britain's Duchess of Sussex. But what he likely isn't expecting is the inevitable backlash over his entitlement to a friendship with her.

They went for drinks in London in 2016, the same night she went on her blind date with the prince, only to never hear from her again, which Morgan still finds to be egregious. He previously shared their private text messages on his social media. The broadcaster is happily married to Celia Walden and it's clear he was only interested in a friendship with Markle.

"I’ve had my own experience with her, which was not great to be honest. I knew her for about a year and a half," he said. "I got on really well with her and then 'bang' she met someone more important and immediately ghosted.

Piers Morgan

"I never heard from her ever again and the old slippery slope ladder had gone up and she social climbed her way out of my orbit. So my experience wasn’t great, I’ve got to be honest with you. And everything I’ve seen since does slightly smack of an actress, a Hollywood actress, seizing her chance and acting her way to the top."

He previously said they met only once before after DMing on Twitter.

Read more: Why this 'feud' between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton is proof we really are in the golden age of the royals

Earlier this year, he told the Loose Women panel: "After I followed her on Twitter, she DM'ed me and said, "I'm a massive fan of yours, this is great, do you want to see future episodes?"'

"She then started sending me future episodes. I then linked in with one of the other guys from the show, who came on Good Morning Britain, and for about a year-and-a-half we were exchanging emails and messages. Then Meghan came to Wimbledon to watch her friend Serena Williams play and she messages me and says, "Do you fancy a drink?" I say, "Come to my local pub" and there we are for 90 minutes just me and Meghan, we were great buddies!"

It's not clear what Morgan is accusing her of, given they only met once for a 90-minute conversation, the details of which he later published in the Mail on Sunday, but it remains to be seen: the public may have fallen out of favour with Meghan, but do they still like her more than Piers?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In the conversation this morning, he went on to say she should accept the scrutiny she's put under because she knew what she was getting into when she began such a high profile relationship.

"You can’t set your sights on a prince to this country who is in line to the throne and expect to have a normal private life afterwards," he said.

"It’s part of the deal. To live in palaces at our expense you get to be in the papers. Good, bad and ugly. I would say predominately positive coverage, a few negative stories recently. I would say there are concerns in the Palace over her treatment of her father. It’s probably an ongoing massive issue. For a woman to just cut her father off."

Online Editors