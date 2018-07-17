Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith put on loved-up display at Mamma Mia premiere

Theirs is a jet-setting modern day romance that most celebrity couples would kill for.

Pierce Brosnan (65) and his wife of 17 years Keely Shaye Smith (54) always seem blissfully happy as they traverse the world pursuing their personal and professional passions and Monday night was no exception as they put on a typically loved-up display at the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again world premiere.

Keely, a former journalist, opted for a baby blue lace semi-sheer mini-dress, while Pierce chose a midnight blue suit as they joined the A-list cast on the red carpet for the reprisal of the hit musical.

Earlier in the week, they were pictured enjoying a family day out at Wimbledon.

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan attend the "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" world premiere at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on July 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Universal Pictures )

The Meath native has never been one to shy away from praising his wife, telling German magazine Meins previousl, "I love her vitality, her passion.

"She has this strength that I wouldn't be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak."

Last night's premiere also saw stars Meryl Streep, Cher, Amanda Seyfried and Lily James, among others, in attendance.

Amanda Seyfried poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the world premiere of the film "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" in London on July 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / --/AFP/Getty Images

Lily James poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the world premiere of the film "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" in London on July 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / --/AFP/Getty Images

