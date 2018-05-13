Style Celebrity News

Sunday 13 May 2018

Pictured: Marion Cotillard coolly saves herself from red carpet mishap in Cannes

Actress Marion Cotillard attends the screening of
Actress Marion Cotillard attends the screening of "3 Faces (Se Rokh)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
French actress Marion Cotillard picks up one of her earrings as she arrives on May 12, 2018 for the screening of the film "Gueule d'Ange (Angel Face)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCELOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images
French actress Marion Cotillard adjusts her earrings as she arrives on May 12, 2018 for the screening of the film "Gueule d'Ange (Angel Face)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCELOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 12: Amelie Daure and Marion Cotillard attend the screening of "3 Faces (Se Rokh)" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
(FromL) French actress Amelie Daure, French actress Marion Cotillard, and French actress Ayline Aksoy-Etaix, arrive on May 12, 2018 for the screening of the film "3 Faces (Se Rokh)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLIALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images
TOPSHOT - French actress Marion Cotillard poses as she arrives on May 12, 2018 for the screening of the film "Gueule d'Ange (Angel Face)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCELOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Stunning Marion Cotillard dazzled in Cannes last night when she hit the red carpet in a white jumpsuit.

The Oscar winning French actress caused a moment of panic when she dropped one of her earrings.

But ever the embodiment of cool french, sophistication the 42-year-old calmly avoided a fall.

Cotillard, who styled her golden tresses in two elegant twists, and kept her makeup elegant with a rose lip and feline eyeliner flicks, laughed happily with fellow french actress Amelie Daure on the red carpet.

French actress Amelie Daure (L) and French actress Marion Cotillard arrive on May 12, 2018 for the screening of the film
French actress Amelie Daure (L) and French actress Marion Cotillard arrive on May 12, 2018 for the screening of the film "3 Faces (Se Rokh)" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Alberto Pizzolia/AFP/Getty Images

Marion looked stunning in her bardot jumpsuit which was tied at the waist with a large black sash - showing off her slender waist.

Yesterday, the actress joined Cate Blanchett, Salma Hayek and Kristen Stewart in a silent protest on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

82 actresses, female producers and directors marched arm in arm in the unprecedented protest to demand equal pay and an end to sexual harassment.

Organised by gender equality movement 50/50 by 2020, Ava DuVernay, Jane Fonda, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins were among the group that walked in silence along the red carpet before stopping halfway up the steps of the entrance to the Palais des Festivals.

Online Editors

