Pictured: Irish model Nicola Hughes one of eight bridesmaids at Made in Chelsea star's wedding

Irish model and social media influencer Nicola Hughes had a leading role at the wedding of her close friend and former Made in Chelsea co-star Tiffany Watson.

Tiffany, a regular on the long-running London reality TV series, married footballer Cameron McGeehan at a lavish ceremony in Pirbright, Surrey last weekend.

Tiffany was well supported on her big day with eight bridesmaids, including Nicola as well as big sister Lucy Watson, a former regular on Made in Chelsea.

The blonde beauty looked stunning in a white strapless wedding gown with embroidered detail, while her bridesmaids wore champagne coloured dresses with lavender floral headpieces and matching bouquets.

While known for her role in the reality TV programme about privileged youngsters in an upmarket London suburb, Tiffany and Cameron went for a laid back festival themed wedding reception in the English countryside.

Celebrations took place inside a large tipi, while bales of hay were strewn around outside and guests also had a firepit to toast marshmallows over.

Dubliner Nicola (32) is a close friend of Tiffany, having first met when she joined Made in Chelsea while in a relationship with former boyfriend Alex Mytton.

Despite Nicola leaving the show after Alex cheated on her, she stayed firm friends with Tiffany (28) and the pair now have their own Podcast - What We Don't Post.

Explaining her decision to have so such a large wedding party, Tiffany wrote on Instagram: "When I told people I was having eight bridesmaids they were shocked. But how could I not, when these 8 girls mean so much to me in their own way.”

"As @cameronmcgeehan said in his speech “you are the product of the people you surround yourself with” and I couldn’t agree more. Each one of these girls has been there for me through different moments of my life and I feel so incredibly lucky that they are all a part of my life.

"So if you are doubting or worrying about your “number” of bridesmaids I say just go for it. I have memories to last for a lifetime with these girls. The night before, the morning of, each one making me laugh, calming my nerves and helping me with anything and everything throughout the day. I love you girls! You looked absolutely incredible and were such an important part of the day.”

Nicola shared her own photos of the special day, including with bride Tiffany and her English businessman husband Charlie Tupper.

Nicola recently revealed that the couple, who wed last year, are expecting their first child together.