Phoebe Bridgers discusses ‘heartbreak’ amid rumoured split with Paul Mescal

Phoebe Bridgers has offered tips on how to get over “heartbreak” amid rumours that she and Irish actor Paul Mescal have called off their reported engagement.

Rumours began swirling in April that the Motion Sickness singer and the Normal People star were engaged.

Then, in Mescal’s recent November interview with The Guardian, the publication claimed that the two “are reported to be engaged.” That claim was later retracted by the publication.

Now, during a new appearance on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s “Chicken Shop Date” YouTube series, Bridgers lightly touched on the subject of “heartbreak” when asked if she had “any tips for getting over” it.

Responding matter-of-factly, the Grammy-nominated artist said: “You just have to do it. You just have to do it, and it’s going to end at some point, but you can’t make it end. That’s my thing.”

Dimoldenberg followed up by asking: “What has heartbreak taught you?”

Letting out a laugh, Bridgers confessed: “I think if I had figured that out, I wouldn’t be making music still.”

Mescal and Bridgers first began dating in 2020 after connecting over social media, but it wasn’t until December 2021 that the pair went Instagram official.

Following the reports of their supposed engagement, which have now shifted to rumours that they have split, Bridgers was reportedly spotted with Bo Burnham at comedian Kate Berlant’s one-woman standup show, further fuelling breakup speculation.

According to Jezebel, one of their staff members who was also in attendance at the 19 December New York City comedy show directed by Burnham, described Burnham and Bridgers’s interactions as “flirtatious”.

Neither Bridgers nor Mescal have publicly addressed the rumours about their engagement or breakup.

Separately, Kildare-born Mescal has revealed that he has bought his first house.

The actor, who shot to fame in Normal People, admits having a mortgage for the first time frets him a bit.

“After (Normal People) came out I wanted to actively move away for (Ireland),” he told the Financial Times.

“And in the past two or three years, I felt a desire to think maybe more long-term about where I would spend time off between jobs.”

He said that buying a place in Ireland was a priority as he wants to base himself here.

“It’s a beautiful part of the world. It’s peaceful. And the people are kind,” he said.

He has not revealed where exactly he has bought his new house, but admits it has been a bit overwhelming for him.

“I hope I don’t hate it in five years…I’m afraid of that,” he laughs.

“It’s just all of those burgeoning adult things like having a mortgage. It’s slightly stressful. But exciting. You have to grow up at some point.”

Mescal is currently starring in A Streetcar Named Desire in London’s West End.

“It was one of the first plays I properly studied,” he adds. “And I kind of fell in love with Tennessee Williams.

“Streetcar would be my favourite of his plays: it fits perfectly in his wheelhouse of brutal sexual landscapes, but there are pockets of beauty…characters who are able to articulate the beauty in the world.”