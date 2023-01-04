Phoebe Bridgers announces news of her father’s death

Phoebe Bridgers has announced the death of her father in an Instagram post on Tuesday night.

The LA singer posted an old image of her and her father with the caption “Rest in peace dad”.

At the time of writing, there has been no information shared on the cause of his death.

The image shared by Bridgers shows her younger self with short pink hair, sharing a pair of headphones with her father.

Since the post was shared, many fans and fellow artists have commented sending love and support for the singer.

Band Muna, who are on Bridgers’ label, Saddest Factory Records, wrote: “we love you dude â¤ï¸”.

Meanwhile Gracie Abrams, Remi Wolf, Matt Maltese and Clairo commented with a supportive heart emoji.

The “Motion Sickness” singer has previously been open about a complex relationship with her father.

In a 2019 interview with Bridgers, GQ wrote: “Dad was a scenic carpenter who, she says, was abusive and had a “drug thing,” and Bridgers didn’t have her first drink until she was 19.

“I wasn’t square necessarily,” Bridgers explains. “It just scared the shit out of me. I was like, I don’t want to lose control.”

Video of the Day

Her song “Kyoto” is also said to be about her father: “You called me from a payphone / They still got payphones / It cost a dollar a minute / To tell me you’re getting sober / And you wrote me a letter / But I don’t have to read it.”