Pharrell Williams named new Louis Vuitton menswear creative director

The star’s first collection is scheduled to be shown during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June.

Pharrell Williams (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

Louis Vuitton has named multitalented singer-songwriter-philanthropist Pharrell Williams creative director of its menswear division, replacing the late Virgil Abloh, the company said on Tuesday.

Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music, to art and to fashion — establishing himself as a cultural, global icon over the past 20 years,” the luxury house said in a statement.

