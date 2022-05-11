Peter Andre speaks out after Rebekah Vardy ‘trouser equipment’ comment read at Wagatha Christie trial

Wayne and Coleen Rooney leave the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, as the high-profile libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney finally goes to trial. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Peter Andre has defended his genitals after Rebekah Vardy compared his manhood to a “miniature chipolata.”

The 40-year-old, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, said that she “deeply regrets” the scathing comments made about the alleged size of Andre’s private parts on the first day of the long-anticipated “Wagatha Christie” trial.

She said that she was “forced” to take part in the tell-all interview with News Of The World by her ex-husband at the time.

Peter took to social media in the early hours of Wednesday morning to hit back at the WAG, writing: “Do you know how hard it is to keep biting my lip on situations?

“But the way I look at it, most people saw in the jungle how an acorn turned into an oak so I think I'm ok.”

The singer added: “At least she has now admitted it wasn't true and was forced to say it."

Vardy was being cross-examined by Coleen Rooney’s barrister David Shelbourne on Tuesday when she was quizzed on the interview she gave to News Of The World about her claimed sexual encounter with Andre.

Mr Sherborne showed what appeared to be an A3 print out of the article to Mrs Vardy in the witness box before reading the headline: "Peter's hung like a small chipolata, shaved, slobbery, lasts five minutes.”

The barrister read excerpts from the article, in which it was claimed Mr Andre had managed “just five minutes of sex with Rebekah” and in which she said he had “the smallest trouser equipment I've ever seen” that was like a “miniature chipolata.”

Mrs Vardy was asked whether it was “respectful” of Peter Andre's “right not to share this information” about their sexual encounter with a newspaper.

She replied: “I was forced into a situation by my ex-husband to do this. It is something that I deeply regret... It is not nice to read and I understand why this is being used and to me this is mudslinging and I was also threatened with mudslinging by Mrs Rooney's team.”

She later said she did not ask Mr Andre for his permission or tell him it was going to happen in advance.

Earlier the court heard how Rebekah Vardy “had no choice” but to bring the libel claim against Coleen Rooney to “establish her innocence.”

Mrs Rooney (36) accused Mrs Vardy (40) of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the media in October 2019.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” when she publicly claimed her fellow footballer’s wife shared three fake stories she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper.

In a now infamous social media post, Mrs Rooney wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Mrs Vardy denies the accusations and is suing Mrs Rooney for libel while Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on the basis of truth and public interest.