Pete Davidson expertly demolishes age gap narrative surrounding his relationship with Kate Beckinsale

Coverage of Pete Davidson's budding relationship with Kate Beckinsale has thus far revolved around their - shock horror - 20-year age gap.

The comedian is 25 while actress Kate is 45 and, not one to let such chatter pass him by, Davidson addressed it on Saturday Night Live.

Speaking on Weekend Update he challenged any eye-brow raising with a gag.

"So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is," he said.

He continued, "Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

The pair were first linked in January but appeared to confirm their romance publicly a week ago when they were photographed kissing at an ice hockey game.

They locked lips while watching a New York Rangers game.

Davidson was previously engaged to singer Grande but the couple called it off after just five months and Beckinsale has a daughter with ex-partner Michael Sheen and was married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016.

Theirs is not the only alleged age-gap romance garnering column inches in recent weeks as Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne have come under the microscope, not least for their 23-year age gap.

Having reportedly spent New Year's Eve together in Ghana, they were also reportedly spotted at a London gig recently and on Sunday they both attended the BB FIA Formula E HKT Hong Kong E-Prix.

Naomi refused to confirm the romance on last night's Jonathan Ross Show saying "I never discuss my personal life".

