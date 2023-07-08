PETA criticises Paris Hilton for ‘problematic purchase’ of Chihuahua puppy

Animal rights organisation PETA says it will be putting up “head-turning” advertisements in Los Angeles in response to Paris Hilton’s recent “speciesist splurge” on a new Chihuahua puppy.

The organisation said the US socialite’s purchase was “problematic” and urged her and members of the public to adopt pets rather than buy them from breeders.

Hilton announced on Instagram on Thursday that she had welcomed a new puppy to her home, which had been related to one of her late pets – named Harajuku Bitch.

“Absolutely in love with my new puppy! He is so adorable and sweet!” she wrote.

In an article posted online on Friday, PETA accused the star of “living under a rock” and asked her to keep her “retail therapy” to “baubles and bags”.

“Paris Hilton recently bought a Chihuahua puppy from a breeder before publicizing her problematic purchase on social media,” the article read.

“The star has apparently been living under a rock if she thinks that buying animals is a compassionate thing to do — a visit to an animal shelter would have shown her just how many Chihuahuas need homes — and five minutes on Petfinder would turn up thousands more, including puppies.

It continued: “PETA knows that retail therapy is what Paris Hilton loves best, but we’re asking her to keep the shopping to baubles and bags.

Hilton announced on Instagram on Thursday that she had welcomed a new puppy to her home (PA)

“Next week, we’ll be running head-turning ads in Los Angeles, blasting Hilton’s speciesist splurge.”

PETA said buying animals from pet stores or breeders could result in the death of an animal in a shelter and urged people to “pledge not to buy animals”.

“Homelessness is not just a human problem. If you want to bring an animal into your life, always adopt from a shelter,” the organisation wrote.

Representatives for Hilton have been approached for comment.