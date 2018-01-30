TV host Maura Derrane has responded to negative Facebook comments posted online regarding her physical appearance.

'People comment on you as a woman, it gets really nasty' - Maura Derrane on comments about her appearance

The comments were made in relation to an outfit the presenter had worn while presenting The Today Show.

The criticism was drawn to her attention after a listener of the Ryan Tubridy Radio Show emailed producers expressing their anger regarding the comments. “I am in the public eye a long time, I know that when you are doing a show like I do, people watch you, people comment on you as a woman,” she said.

“I have to say if it gets really nasty - I think it can be very hurtful. “Sometimes I actually wonder why people go to such intensity to come up with such dramatic things to say about a dress or an outfit you might wear and quite bitchy things too sometimes."

The comments were mostly made by women and were critical of Derrane’s weight. “I’m not surprised by that. Oftentimes women can be worse to other women,” she said.

She said she had almost got used to criticism about her physical appearance. "I don't think they're saying things about me personally - it's how I look,” Derrane continued.

“I remember wearing a dress last year - everyone was like 'That's a dreadful dress - she looks very fat in it - I'm a size 10... It's very hurtful. I would say to people don’t become a keyboard warrior because you genuinely upset people."

She told Ryan that “it doesn’t happen everyday” but said “it was very b**chy”.

Online Editors