'People are saying I'm flying through pregnancy, but it's one of the hardest things I've ever done' - Vogue Williams

The 32-year-old DJ is expecting her first child with husband Spencer Matthews and spoke candidly about her experience, including a "pregnancy moustache" as a result of changing skin pigmentation resulting in a dark patch around her upper lip.

"I thought I would come on here and have a quick preggo chat with you because I've been getting loads of questions so I thought it would be easier to answer them all on here," she said on Instagram.

She said she has been inundated with comments from followers commenting on how she's making "pregnancy look easy", but added that she suffered from such extreme morning sickness that she had to get a prescription from her doctor.

"To the girls who have morning sickness and are feeling guilty about not being able to train, don't feel guilty! I wasn't able to train until 15 weeks because I was so sick and if I was still feeling sick I wouldn't be training," she said.

"A lot of people say that I make pregnancy look easy and that I'm flying through it. It's not easy and it's one of the hardest things I've ever done. I must have been awake eight times in the night last night, I'm really uncomfortable ... I'm not finding pregnancy as easy as everyone thinks. It is difficult and I am tired but it's also amazing so don't feel guilty if you're finding it really hard.

"One little thing about morning sickness, I got through it because I actually got a prescription off my doctor, I couldn't handle being that sick anymore.

"I think you're made to feel guilty when you get prescriptions or take anything when you're pregnant but don't, you have to feel good too.

"Also who is enjoying their giant veiny boobs with the biggest nipples they've ever seen in their lives? Yep, being pregnant is really quite stunning!"

The new arrival is due in September and the newlyweds are so "excited" having spoke about their desire to have children just a few months into their relationship, with Vogue admitting they'd like to have four.

"The baby is due in early September. I'm extremely excited, I've always loved kids so I can't wait. Everything so far seems to be going smoothly ... We've known we're having a boy for so long that obviously we've thought of names and we do have a few favourites," Spencer recently said.

"I just don't know how much Vogue would be happy with me revealing them! I don't think it has to be a secret that my brother passed away and so did her father and we would like to incorporate their names in our child's name in some way and we have a few front runners. We're not 100 per cent yet though."

