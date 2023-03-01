| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Pedro Pascal grateful to have been ‘a passenger’ on recent blockbuster TV shows

The actor stars in HBO zombie drama The Last Of Us and will also reprise his role in season three of Disney’s The Mandalorian.

Pedro Pascal grateful to have been &lsquo;a passenger&rsquo; on recent blockbuster TV shows (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Expand

Close

Pedro Pascal grateful to have been &lsquo;a passenger&rsquo; on recent blockbuster TV shows (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Pedro Pascal grateful to have been ‘a passenger’ on recent blockbuster TV shows (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Pedro Pascal grateful to have been ‘a passenger’ on recent blockbuster TV shows (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Pedro Pascal says it has been an amazing experience to be “a passenger” on blockbuster franchises including The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian.

The Hollywood star said much of the work that went into the popular shows was “not on my shoulders” and he was fortunate to “make the contributions that I can make”.

Most Watched

Privacy