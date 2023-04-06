Paul O’Grady ‘played Mary Poppins’ to four children living in IRA weapons dump

Paul O’Grady was left terrified when he discovered a family of young kids he looked after in his days as a carer were being raised in a grim flat used as an IRA arms dump.

The late comic, beloved for his acid-tongued drag queen alter ego Lily Savage, encountered the children while grafting as a peripatetic care officer at flats in north London in the 1970s.

Paul, who died in bed last week aged 67 beside his husband of six years, Andre Portasio (42), said he would regularly end up looking after youngsters of parents he described as the “Antichrist version of The Waltons”, who would often punch him in the face when they found out he worked for the council.

In the second volume of his autobiography, The Devil Rides Out, Liverpool-born Paul said: “My next assignment as a peripatetic was looking after a girl and her three brothers while their mother went into hospital for a hysterectomy and their father into prison for alleged IRA activities.

“It was in another run-down flat, this time in King’s Cross, that I found myself playing Mary Poppins for six solid weeks.”

Paul added the kids, aged four to 10, were “smashing” and “hardly any trouble at all to look after” because they “seemed to live only for food and football, the girl included”.

He soon discovered their IRA dad’s influence had rubbed off on one of them as he kept being woken each morning “at the crack of dawn” by “Irish rebel songs played at full belt on the record player” by Liam, the youngest boy.

Aside from the morning wake-ups, life in the dingy flat with the four kids stayed comfortably dreary for weeks.

Their routine was shattered when the kids’ aunt, Rita, arrived.

Paul once walked in on the “big and blowsy” heavy drinker having sex with a male friend on the sofa of the flat where he had been trying to build stability for her nieces and nephews.

Despite later using her as part of the inspiration for his drag act, Paul despised how she used the flat as a doss house where she would smoke, drink alcohol and have sex with multiple lovers behind her husband’s back.

Her arrival was soon followed by more unwelcome visitors to the flat, with Paul encountering two men searching for a sports bag containing a gun.

He said: “The uncle emerged from the cupboard explaining that he was looking for a sports bag, but as it wasn’t there it didn’t matter.

“What was in that cupboard? I’d have a look later after they had gone and the kids were asleep in bed.

“Tucked away at the back of the electricity meter, wrapped in a carrier bag, I found my answer. A gun.

“I unwrapped the bag and stared at it, wondering what I should do.

“I couldn’t have four lively kids running around a flat with a gun waiting to be discovered by inquisitive fingers, nor was I prepared to put them and myself at risk by living in a possible secret armoury for the IRA.”

The next morning, the kids’ mum turned up after deciding she was well enough to discharge herself from hospital.

When Paul warned her about the gun, he realised the kids were living in an IRA arms dump with weapons hidden under the floorboards.

“If you’d lifted them floorboards up, you’d have found a few other bits and pieces,’ the mother said.

“Don’t worry. I’ll see that it’s out of here by tonight, and that will be the last of it. Forget you ever saw anything, do you hear?”

Paul said about catching the sinister undertone of her words: “I wasn’t sure if I was to take her last remark as a piece of sound advice or as a threat, and I kept my mouth shut.

“Since she was home and claiming that she could manage with a home help, my services were surplus to requirements and I was free to go.”