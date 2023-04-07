Paul Mescal’s mum shares sweet tribute to him after Olivier Awards win

Paul Mescal’s mum has shared a sweet tribute to him following his win at the Olivier Awards this week.

"A piece of my heart,” she wrote over a video of her Oscar-nominated son smiling with his award for Best Actor.

The Maynooth man used his speech to pay tribute to his mum Dearbhla, who is receiving treatment for cancer.

"Mum, I hope you get better soon,” he said on stage, accepting his award for his performance in A Streetcar Named Desire.

Expand Close Paul's mum Dearbhla shared a sweet tribute to her son on Instagram. / Facebook

Whatsapp Paul's mum Dearbhla shared a sweet tribute to her son on Instagram.

In the winner’s room behind the scenes, he told PA: “My mum and dad are at home. My mum’s unwell at the moment, so hopefully it’ll give her a little bit of a lift and dad as well who is looking after her.

"It kind of feels maybe narcissistic or egotistical to assume that that will help anything, but I hope that it does.”

Dearbhla has multiple myeloma, a form of bone marrow cancer.

The mum-of-three has been sharing an insight into her journey with followers on Instagram, taking moments between chemotherapy treatments to share “the silver linings.”

"I suppose this is my first day," she told Instagram followers last week. "They don't call it first day -- the first day is actually the day you get your stem cells back... but we're not going to worry about those things.

"I slept pretty okay. I have had my PICC line (peripherally inserted central catheter) put in,” she added. “That is going to give me the start of the chemo this afternoon and it will also feed me if I get too ill or if I need further pain meds."

She called the healthcare workers “just wonderful” who treated her with “such care” and “beautiful kindness” as she remains positive.

"I am still sort of assessing the place I’m in, and also the place I am in -- so the physical and the mental - right now. I haven’t put the TV on yet, I haven’t put on my music yet. I am literally sitting in the quiet... it just really is day by day."

She brought followers through the process of her chemotherapy from the hospital, sharing how she must stay hydrated ahead of and during the treatment.

"Silver linings,” she wrote, sharing a video of her eating ice pops as she received her “second and last chemo.”

The mum admitted there is going to be “a few dark days, but there is always light.”

"Isn’t there always light?” Dearbhla added. “Even on a day like today… so, here’s to silver linings and ice pops,” she laughed.



